Ferguson Shapiro LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $131.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $135.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.33 and a 200-day moving average of $128.58.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.