Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 6,225 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $177,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $601,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $315.28 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.05 and a 12 month high of $459.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.15 and a 200-day moving average of $320.83. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.61. Medpace had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $558.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total transaction of $516,715.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,856.36. The trade was a 36.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Leerink Partners started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medpace to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medpace from $333.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.82.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

