Ledyard National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Ledyard National Bank cut its position in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,359.92. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. Sysco Corporation has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $82.23. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

