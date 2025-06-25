10,000 Shares in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Bought by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CKPT. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 17,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.18. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72.

Insider Activity

Checkpoint Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CKPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Equities analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 12,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $49,904.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,446,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,604.10. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 15,090 shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $60,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,759,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,190,113.16. The trade was a 0.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CKPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.10 price objective on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers in the United States and internationally. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers; and CK-302, a product candidate in preclinical trials for hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

