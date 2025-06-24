Win Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,255,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7,285.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 256,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after acquiring an additional 252,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $757,000.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.39. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $50.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.0978 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

