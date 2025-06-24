Sheets Smith Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,788 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises about 1.2% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 25,565 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $124.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.71 and a 52 week high of $135.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

