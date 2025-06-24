Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 1,613 Shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned about 0.43% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 151.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 528,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 318,473 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 358.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 195,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 153,103 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,649,000. Illumine Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,376,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 685.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 128,854 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SEIX opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

