Win Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Win Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Win Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at $532,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 125,500.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 61,627 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GAL opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $46.80. The company has a market capitalization of $253.56 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.06.

The SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (GAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of funds that provides the majority of its returns from capital gains by investing across asset classes. GAL was launched on Apr 25, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

