Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) is New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s 4th Largest Position

New Covenant Trust Company N.A. decreased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. New Covenant Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 28,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $106.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $109.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.00.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

