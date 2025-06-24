Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.76.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.