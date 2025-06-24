IMG Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.04 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3251 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

