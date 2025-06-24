Financial Contrast: PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) and Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC)

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) and Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:TSCC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PDF Solutions and Technology Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDF Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00 Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

PDF Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 68.18%. Given PDF Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PDF Solutions is more favorable than Technology Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Technology Solutions has a beta of 4.05, suggesting that its stock price is 305% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PDF Solutions and Technology Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDF Solutions 0.76% 4.33% 3.19% Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.5% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PDF Solutions and Technology Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDF Solutions $179.46 million 4.32 $4.06 million $0.03 660.67 Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PDF Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Technology Solutions.

Summary

PDF Solutions beats Technology Solutions on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle. It also provides Design-For-Inspection (DFI) systems, such as DFI On-Chip Instruments; eProbe Non-Contact E-Beam Tool; and Characterization Vehicle (CV) system, which includes CV Test Chips and pdFasTest Electrical Testers, as well as Exensio characterization software, designed to analyze the measurements collected using the eProbe tool. In addition, the company offers Cimetrix software products that enables equipment manufacturers to provide industry standard interfaces on their products; and software-as-a-service, software related services, and characterization services. It sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, service teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, equipment manufacturers, electronics manufacturing suppliers, original device manufacturers, out-sourced semiconductor assembly and test, and system houses. PDF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Technology Solutions

Technology Solutions Company provides systems integration and information technology (IT) consulting services to the manufacturing and distribution, healthcare and life sciences, consumer products and retail, and financial services industry. Technology Solutions Company was founded in 1988 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

