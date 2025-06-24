Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Price Performance

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $5.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

