Contrasting Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) & Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS)

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) and Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Borealis Foods and Kerry Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Borealis Foods alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borealis Foods 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kerry Group 0 1 0 1 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.7% of Borealis Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kerry Group shares are held by institutional investors. 65.7% of Borealis Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Borealis Foods has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kerry Group has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Borealis Foods and Kerry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borealis Foods -79.21% -892.35% -34.58% Kerry Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Borealis Foods and Kerry Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borealis Foods $27.67 million 3.20 -$25.33 million ($0.99) -4.18 Kerry Group $7.50 billion 2.39 $794.69 million N/A N/A

Kerry Group has higher revenue and earnings than Borealis Foods.

Summary

Kerry Group beats Borealis Foods on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borealis Foods

(Get Free Report)

Borealis Foods Inc. operates as a food technology company that develops plant-based ready-to-eat meals. The company also developed ambient ready-to-eat high-protein meals for U.S. and global humanitarian food programs. Its products include Chef Woo, a plant based instant ramen meals that provides with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles. The company distributes its products via retail partners across the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Europe and also sells its products online. The company is based in Oakville, Canada.

About Kerry Group

(Get Free Report)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases. It operates in Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Kerry Group plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Borealis Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borealis Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.