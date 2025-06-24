Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,659 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 59,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 74,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

PMAR opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $656.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $36.53 and a 1 year high of $41.74.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

