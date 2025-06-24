Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th.
Guaranty Bancshares has a payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Guaranty Bancshares to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.
Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of GNTY stock opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
