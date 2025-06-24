AIFG Consultants Ltd. Buys 7,240 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

AIFG Consultants Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 107.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofi Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 698.6% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $46.18.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

