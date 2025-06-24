Helen Stephens Group LLC Sells 4,473 Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Helen Stephens Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 43.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPIE. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,385,000. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 987,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,046,000 after acquiring an additional 588,453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,824,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 425.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 491,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,577,000 after acquiring an additional 398,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,851,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,447,000 after acquiring an additional 324,852 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

