Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Announces Dividend of $0.48

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is a 37.1% increase from Embassy Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.35.
Embassy Bancorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EMYB opened at $16.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70. Embassy Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.
Embassy Bancorp Company Profile
