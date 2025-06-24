Pacific Sage Partners LLC Sells 1,393 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 81,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40,390 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 48,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 27,949 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 37,271 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 51,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White & Co Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,042,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

