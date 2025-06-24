Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) is Helen Stephens Group LLC’s Largest Position

Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,857 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 10.2% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $36,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 111,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 496,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,632,000 after purchasing an additional 106,463 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $65.26 on Tuesday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average of $62.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

