Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Holdings Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,202 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $12,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 22,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $110.00 target price on Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Arch Capital Group to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $91.11 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.57 and a 200-day moving average of $92.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $1,573,924.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at $13,236,374.19. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $1,194,545.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,979,328.98. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,976 shares of company stock worth $10,531,038 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

