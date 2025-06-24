Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 34.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 13th. Melius Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $129.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.59. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The stock has a market cap of $210.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

