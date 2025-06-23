The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC

Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,968 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.5% of Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 27,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.8% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.5% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friday Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $117.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The company has a market capitalization of $211.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.73.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.