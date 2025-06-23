EQ Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 146 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,784,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Adobe by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 308 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 4,861 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Adobe Price Performance
Adobe stock opened at $376.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $160.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $389.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.50. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $332.01 and a 52 week high of $587.75.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
