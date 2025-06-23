Consolidated Planning Corp Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Consolidated Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,791 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 1.2% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 32,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 979,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares during the period. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $23,237,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,105,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,569 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Up 0.5%

T stock opened at $27.79 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $199.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $25.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.76.

Get Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.