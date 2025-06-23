Diversified Portfolios Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.57 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.