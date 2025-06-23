Vantage Point Financial LLC Buys 71,136 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Vantage Point Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,136 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 13.8% of Vantage Point Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Vantage Point Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $27,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,749,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,521,000 after acquiring an additional 225,501 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 24,006 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 773,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,976,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,897,000 after buying an additional 75,171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $34.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

