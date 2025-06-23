Joel Adams & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Joel Adams & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Joel Adams & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533,496 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,677 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,834,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813,214 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,488,275,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,428,403,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $596.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $585.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $576.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $582.66.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

