iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC

Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 992,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 106,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,606,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,991,000 after purchasing an additional 410,754 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $60.43 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

