JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by 5T Wealth LLC

5T Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 804.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,649 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of 5T Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. 5T Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. One Degree Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. One Degree Advisors Inc now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Floyd Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC now owns 76,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

