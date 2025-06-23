Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Blossom Wealth Management

Blossom Wealth Management lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 2.2% of Blossom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,231.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $524.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,150.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,012.19. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $587.04 and a 1 year high of $1,262.81.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,126.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,172.73.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total value of $39,762,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,948,144. The trade was a 33.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.00, for a total value of $1,561,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,140 shares of company stock valued at $210,271,552 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

