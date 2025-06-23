Vantage Point Financial LLC Purchases 2,611 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Vantage Point Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 487,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 73,906 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,530,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,197,000 after acquiring an additional 250,920 shares during the period. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,019,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 590,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period.

DFAE stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $28.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

