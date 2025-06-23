Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Cut by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VIG opened at $198.93 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $205.24. The company has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.14.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

