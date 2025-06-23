Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.21.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $221.80 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.70. The company has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

