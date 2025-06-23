Insider Buying: Prospera Energy Inc. (CVE:GXR) Director Acquires 1,087,857 Shares of Stock

Prospera Energy Inc. (CVE:GXR – Get Free Report) Director Christopher Douglas Moore acquired 1,087,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,577.07.

Christopher Douglas Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 18th, Christopher Douglas Moore purchased 307,142 shares of Prospera Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$10,749.97.

Shares of Prospera Energy stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.07. 18,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,768. Prospera Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.05 and a twelve month high of C$0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07.

Georox Resources Inc, a natural resources company, acquires, explores for, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties primarily in Western Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Silverdale, Pouce Coupe, and Red Earth properties. The company was formerly known as Oromonte Resources Inc and changed its name to Georox Resources Inc in August 2008.

