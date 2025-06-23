Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $11.22 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,831 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,975,000 after buying an additional 1,210,719 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,542,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,651,000 after acquiring an additional 521,411 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,696,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,609,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,435,000 after acquiring an additional 428,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.60 on Monday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.49.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.