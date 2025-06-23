Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $25,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $189.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.46. The company has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

