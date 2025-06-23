Vantage Point Financial LLC Has $810,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Vantage Point Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Vantage Point Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after acquiring an additional 34,083 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4,780.8% during the first quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 405,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,914,000 after acquiring an additional 396,953 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $164.11 on Monday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $117.55 and a twelve month high of $167.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

