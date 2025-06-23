Chapin Davis Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Chapin Davis Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $106.14 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.74 and a 200 day moving average of $109.34.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
