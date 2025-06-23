Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 1,357 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $23,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $129.62 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $135.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.57.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

