Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Jerash Holdings (US) had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Jerash Holdings (US) updated its Q1 2026 guidance to EPS.
Jerash Holdings (US) Trading Down 6.7%
Jerash Holdings (US) stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $3.13. 51,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,792. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. Jerash Holdings has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $4.17.
Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is -64.52%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Jerash Holdings (US)
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.
