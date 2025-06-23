JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Bought by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.2%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $52.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.05. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.12%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.