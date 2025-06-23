iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Trimmed by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $403.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $384.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.74. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

