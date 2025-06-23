iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Boosted by Crewe Advisors LLC

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,924 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $49,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $60.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $68.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.