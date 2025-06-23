Shimano (SMNNY) & Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Dividends

Shimano pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Shimano pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “LEISURE&REC PRD” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 64.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shimano and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Shimano $2.98 billion $503.78 million 30.49 Shimano Competitors $1.54 billion -$21.09 million -2.20

Shimano has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Shimano is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

0.0% of Shimano shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC PRD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC PRD” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Shimano has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shimano’s competitors have a beta of 1.27, meaning that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Shimano and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimano 13.34% 7.23% 6.64% Shimano Competitors -41.61% -78.91% -10.65%

Summary

Shimano beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano Inc. develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania. Shimano Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

