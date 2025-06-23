LiveWire Group (LVWR) vs. Its Peers Financial Survey

Profitability

This table compares LiveWire Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWire Group -367.05% -70.38% -54.32% LiveWire Group Competitors -431.24% -203.99% -34.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LiveWire Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get LiveWire Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWire Group $26.63 million -$93.93 million -12.86 LiveWire Group Competitors $25.12 billion $542.77 million 14.11

LiveWire Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than LiveWire Group. LiveWire Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

LiveWire Group has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWire Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.9% of LiveWire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of LiveWire Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LiveWire Group competitors beat LiveWire Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveWire Group, Inc. manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc. and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. LiveWire Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Harley-Davidson, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.