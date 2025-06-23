Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Sells 260 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $41.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $43.78.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

