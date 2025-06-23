iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $60.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.73. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

