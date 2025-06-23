Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $2,782,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $272.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.38 and a 200-day moving average of $234.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $130.08 and a 12 month high of $279.89.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.92%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,868,055.10. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $305.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $268.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

